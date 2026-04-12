Vucevic (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Vucevic has played in each of Boston's last four games after missing 14 consecutive games from March 8 to April 3 due to a fractured right index finger. The Celtics are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, so with nothing to play for, Vucevic and several other key players for Boston will sit for Sunday's regular-season finale. Across 16 regular-season games (one start) with the Celtics, the veteran big man averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 threes over 21.1 minutes per contest. With Vucevic and Neemias Queta (toe) both sidelined, Luka Garza and Amari Williams will both see significant playing time against Orlando.