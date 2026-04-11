default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Vucevic (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

With both Vucevic and Neemias Queta (toe) not expected to play Sunday, Luka Garza and Amari Williams figure to fill the void at center. Jordan Walsh could also get some run at the five-spot Sunday evening.

More News