Vucevic totaled six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 122-100 loss to the Celtics.

Vucevic is having a solid season for the Bulls but couldn't get it going Wednesday in the loss to the defending NBA champions. The veteran big man scored a season-low six points against Boston, going 3-for-9 from the floor and failing to hit any of his three attempts from beyond the arc. This could be a fluke shooting performance for the 34-year-old, considering he's averaging a career-high 54.6 percent from the field this season for Chicago.