Bulls' Noa Essengue: Falling further down depth chart

Essengue (shoulder) appears to be buried on the depth chart in the frontcourt after the Bulls chose Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in Tuesday's draft.

Essengue's rookie campaign was ruined due to shoulder surgery in December of 2025, limiting him to just two appearances at the NBA level. However, the 2025 first-rounder averaged 23.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per game over four appearances for the Windy City Bulls, so Essengue stands out as a prime candidate to begin the 2026-27 season in the G League due to all of Chicago's frontcourt additions.