The Bulls extended their qualifying offer to Williams on Monday, making him a restricted free agent, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams will now be able to negotiate with other teams when free agency starts June 30; however, the Bulls will have the opportunity to match any offers he receives. The 22-year-old had his 2023-24 season cut short due to a left foot injury, and he averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 27.3 minutes in 43 appearances. While it is not fully clear what direction the Bulls are currently trending in, Williams is still young and would fit the mold of a rebuild player who could remain with the team for significant time.