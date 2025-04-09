Williams will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Williams drew a spot start Tuesday with Chicago down several starters, but he'll rejoin the reserves Wednesday with the team close to full health. In his last eight appearances off the bench, Williams has averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 22.8 minutes.
