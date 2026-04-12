Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (thumb) is probable for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Williams has been playing through a sprained thumb on his non-shooting hand the past few games, and it looks like he'll continue to do so in Chicago's regular-season finale. Matas Buzelis (ankle) has already been ruled out, so Williams could be looking at another start Sunday.
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