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Williams (thumb) will play in Sunday's game against Dallas.

The thumb sprain isn't anything new, although it hasn't kept Williams off the floor. He got the start in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington before moving back to the bench in Friday's 127-103 loss to Orlando. With one more game left on the schedule before Chicago calls it a season, Williams has the chance to put together a strong scoring effort versus a Mavericks squad that hasn't shined defensively throughout the campaign.

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