Williams closed with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-103 loss to the Magic.

Williams was unable to keep up his recent production, instead delivering a more 'typical' performance, despite continuing to play meaningful minutes. It is unclear whether Chicago is going to stay the course when it comes to Williams next season, given his inability to add tangible value to the team. As for fantasy, there is no reason to think he will have any appeal moving forward.