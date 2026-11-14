Williams ended with 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 125-117 overtime victory over the Hawks.

Williams turned in an efficient performance en route to a season-high 13 points, and he's shot 8-for-11 from the field over his last two games. The veteran forward began the season outside the rotation, but he's logged 20-plus minutes in four straight games and could continue seeing meaningful burn in Caleb Wilson's (hand) stead.