Williams produced 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams led Chicago offensively in Tuesday's contest, leading all players in scoring and threes made while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in an offensive showcase. Williams set a new season high in scoring, crossing the 20-point mark for the first time this year. He also matched a season high in threes made, doing so on two occasions.