Williams finished with 11 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one turnover in 16 minutes of Tuesday's 118-117 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Williams had an ankle injury early on in camp, but he's had no issues for the past few days. Williams is coming off his worst season as a pro, and with Matas Buzelis pegged for a potential breakout, it seems likely that Williams will come off the bench on Opening Night just like he did Tuesday.