Horton-Tucker (leg) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Horton-Tucker played only two minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics before being ruled out for the game with a lower left leg injury. The 24-year-old might not be able to get back on the floor for Friday's game in Toronto, but this shouldn't have a significant impact from a fantasy perspective, as he plays just 11.5 minutes per game this season for the Bulls, averaging 5.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.