LaVine amassed 36 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 victory over the Celtics.

LaVine was the main source of offense for the Bulls, with his game-high 36 points setting a new season-high mark and also leading all scorers in Thursday's upset win. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old star guard is averaging 24.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.9 three-pointers per contest. LaVine's name has swirled around the rumor mill as it pertains to potential trade candidates this season, but he's thrived thus far as Chicago's top scoring option in 2024-25, shooting a career-high 43.5 percent from deep on the campaign as a whole.