LaVine (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

LaVine has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game since Nov. 7. Coach Billy Donovan doesn't think the back issue will be a long-term injury but said LaVine has been tight during recent games, so the hope is a few days off will get him back to 100 percent. LaVine's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Boston, while Matas Buzelis, Julian Phillips and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates for increased roles against the Raptors. Patrick Williams returned to action Friday against the Hornets following a 10-game absence, but he played only 14 minutes and figures to remain on minute restriction Monday.