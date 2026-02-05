The Nets waived Thomas on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Nets were unable to find any trade partners to offload Thomas, so instead, they will outright waive him. Thomas will likely clear waivers, and it'll be interesting to see what kind of deal he's able to fetch on the open market. There's no denying Thomas' scoring ability, but his shot selection and struggles to impact other areas of the boxscore have been problematic to his NBA development.