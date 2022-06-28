Sexton was extended a qualifying offer by the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
As expected, the Cavs will officially designate Sexton as a restricted free agent, meaning they will have the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. At this stage, it's unclear just how high of a price Cleveland would be willing to match -- especially after Sexton missed all but 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus. Earlier this month, the team announced that Sexton is fully recovered from the injury and will be back at full strength for the 2022-23 campaign.
