Porter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.

Porter will be joined in the first unit by Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. This will be Porter's first start this season, but he's capable of racking up the defensive stats when given the minutes, so he's on the radar as a streaming target with just four games on Thursday's slate.

