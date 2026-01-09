Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.
Porter will be joined in the first unit by Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. This will be Porter's first start this season, but he's capable of racking up the defensive stats when given the minutes, so he's on the radar as a streaming target with just four games on Thursday's slate.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Fills up the stat sheet in 28 mins•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Strong defensive effort•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Near triple-double off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Available to play•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Out with illness•