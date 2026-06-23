Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Under contract for 2026-27

The Cavaliers exercised Porter's $2.41 million team option for the 2026-27 season Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After signing with the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Porter has proven to be a developmental success story through his first three seasons in the league. He appeared in a career-high 64 games in 2025-26, shooting 45 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from downtown while averaging 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 17.9 minutes per contest. Though he was left out of the rotation for most the Cavaliers' postseason run while the team was at or near full strength, Porter's playmaking ability and disruptiveness on the defensive end made him a trusted member of the second unit during the regular season. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as a depth piece in the backcourt once again in 2026-27.