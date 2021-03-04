Wade scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Wade remained in the starting lineup even with Taurean Prince's return and topped 30 minutes for the first time in his career. He took advantage of the opportunity by drilling five threes for a career-best 17 points. However, Wade's role could be set to shrink after the All-Star break as it's possible Kevin Love (calf) will be healthy enough to play for only the third time on the season.