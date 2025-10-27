Wade recorded four points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 victory over the Bucks.

With Sam Merrill and De'Andre Hunter soaking up the bulk of the forward minutes in Cleveland, Wade's involvement has been pretty low to open the season. Through three games, he's averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per contest. His fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats for now.