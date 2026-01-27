Wade finished with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 114-98 victory over Orlando.

Although Wade continues to see sizable workloads for the Cavaliers, his fantasy appeal leaves a lot to be desired. Over his last five outings, he's averaging 5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes per contest.