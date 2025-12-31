Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Bob Finnan of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Hunter was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Nov. 24 on Wednesday. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade are candidates for increased playing time. Hunter's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Explodes for 27 points•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Returns Monday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Exits to locker room•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Modest production continues•