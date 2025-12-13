Hunter registered 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-126 victory over the Wizards.

Hunter reached the 15-point mark for the first time in December, but he continues to struggle with his shot. The veteran forward plays a secondary role in the Cavaliers' offensive scheme, but his ability to knock down outside shots certainly opens up possibilities for the rest of the players. The numbers back up the struggles, so they're not just perception-based. Over five games in December, Hunter is averaging 11.0 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from the floor and a mere 22.2 percent from three-point range.