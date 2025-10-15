Hunter won't return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons due to a right knee contusion, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunter sustained the injury in the second quarter and didn't return for the second half. He'll finish with 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 14 minutes. The 27-year-old forward is being held out as a precautionary measure, according to Fedor. Still, his status will be worth monitoring ahead of the team's regular-season opener against the Knicks on Oct. 22.