Mitchell finished with 33 points (11-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 135-131 loss to the Rockets.
The East-leading Cavaliers lost their third game in a row Saturday, but Mitchell's scoring production hasn't taken a dip. He's scored at least 30 points in five of his last seven outings while shooting 42.2 percent from the field (including 33.8 percent from three on 10.1 3PA/G). Mitchell and the Cavs will look to get back in the win column Monday against the Pistons.
