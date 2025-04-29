Mitchell chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 138-83 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Mitchell didn't get out of first gear as the Cavaliers easily accounted for the Heat, wrapping up their first-round series. This was little more than a training run for the starters, with no player exceeding 25 minutes. Cleveland will now face the winner of the Pacers and Bucks series, which Indiana currently leads 3-1.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Gets hot late in Game 2 victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Strikes for 30 in Game 1 win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Good to go for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Full-go in practice•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Expected to be ready for postseason•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sitting out regular-season finale•