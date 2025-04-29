Mitchell chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 138-83 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell didn't get out of first gear as the Cavaliers easily accounted for the Heat, wrapping up their first-round series. This was little more than a training run for the starters, with no player exceeding 25 minutes. Cleveland will now face the winner of the Pacers and Bucks series, which Indiana currently leads 3-1.