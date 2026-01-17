Mitchell supplied 13 points (4-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 117-115 victory over the 76ers.

Mitchell didn't have a big scoring night, but he impacted the game in other ways and flirted with a triple-double while helping guide the Cavaliers to a win. The star guard has been dialed in as a playmaker, handing out at least eight assists in four of the past five games. He's also stayed hot from deep, knocking down four or more three-pointers in four straight contests.