Mitchell notched 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Rockets.

Mitchell struggled to find the bottom of the net from downtown, leading to a below-average scoring night by his standards. Wednesday's showing snapped a streak of three straight games putting up 30 or more points. Mitchell also struggled to take care of the basketball, committing a team-high four turnovers in the loss.