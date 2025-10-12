default-cbs-image
Mitchell is not starting Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics.

Although not confirmed, Mitchell will likely get the night off after posting 22 points, six rebounds, four assesits, three steals and a block in 25 minutes during Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls. Assuming he does not play, his next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Pistons.

