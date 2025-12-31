Mitchell registered 34 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes during the Cavaliers' 129-113 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Mitchell produced a balanced scoring attack during Wednesday's win, surpassing the 30-point mark for the 18th time this season. He also led the Cavaliers in assists and was one of three Cleveland players to haul in at least 10 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the season. Mitchell will end the month of December having averaged 29.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 threes and 1.5 steals over 33.1 minutes per game in 13 outings.