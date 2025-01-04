Mitchell accumulated 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 134-122 victory over the Mavericks.

His 11 FG attempts were his lowest volume since Nov. 20, but Mitchell didn't need to carry the load in this one as seven different Cavs scored in double digits, including all five starters. Mitchell has still drained multiple three-pointers in nine straight contests, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 threes, 3.6 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.6 percent from long range.