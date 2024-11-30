Mitchell contributed 12 points (5-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Atlanta.

Mitchell managed to finish Friday's game with his second double-double of the regular season, but he failed to connect on his first nine field-goal attempts and converted on just 21.7 percent of his shot attempts. He'll look to get his shooting stroke back against the Celtics on Sunday, and in his last outing against Boston on Nov. 19, Mitchell logged 35 points, eight rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes in an overtime loss.