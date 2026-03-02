Mobley ended Sunday's 106-102 win over Brooklyn with 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

It's his second straight double-double and 19th of the season. Mobley is still getting rested on the second game of back-to-backs as he rounds into form following a calf injury, and over five games since returning to the lineup he's averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 threes a contest.