Mobley finished Saturday's 126-113 win over Toronto in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes.

Mobley scored all of his points through the first three quarters (including eight in the third frame) and finished as the Cavaliers' fourth-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (32 points), Max Strus (24 points) and James Harden (22 points). Mobley didn't record a steal or block during Saturday's win, which is somewhat notable given that he averaged 2.4 stocks per game during the regular season. His presence is felt much more on the defensive side of the floor, striking a nice balance with the offensive firepower that comes from Mitchell and Harden.