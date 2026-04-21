Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Posts 25 points in Game 2 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley finished Monday's 115-105 Game 2 win over the Raptors in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 25 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes
It was another efficient effort from the field from Mobley, who scored 11 of his 25 points in the third quarter and finished as the Cavaliers' third-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (30 points) and James Harden (28 points). Mobley has accumulated 42 points over the first two games of the series while going 17-for-22 (77.3 percent) from the field. The Cavaliers will travel to Toronto for Game 3 on Thursday, looking to go 3-0 up in the series.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Efficient in Game 1 win•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Coming off bench for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Off injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Won't play vs. Washington•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Dominates glass in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Drops team-high 24 in return•