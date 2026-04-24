Mobley registered 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Similar to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, it just wasn't Mobley's night offensively. He's had a strong series overall thus far, posting averages of 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest.