Mobley finished with 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 130-126 victory over the Wizards.

Mobley has been a consistent source of points and rebounds for the Cavaliers this season. This was his fourth straight double-double, and he's reached that feat in eight of his last 10 games. He's not going to unsettle Donovan Mitchell as the team's primary scoring option, but his consistency has been remarkable. Over his last 10 games, Mobley is averaging 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest.