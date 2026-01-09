Mobley ended with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mobley scored an efficient 19 points Thursday, but the four rebounds did tie a season low. Since returning from a calf strain, the star big man has averaged 14.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game over his last eight outings (six starts) while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.