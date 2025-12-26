Allen closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Knicks.

Allen's output continues to leave a lot to be desired, as well as his workloads. Evan Mobley returned from his injury Thursday, but he came off the bench and saw just 25 minutes with the team easing him back into things. Over Allen's last six games, he's averaging 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes per contest.