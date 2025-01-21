Tyson chipped in 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 118-92 victory over the Suns.

Tyson got some extended minutes off the bench in Monday's contest due to the blowout nature of the game, finishing with a bench-high-tying scoring total while ending as one of five Cavaliers in double figures in scoring. Tyson posted his second double-digit point total of the season while hauling in five or more boards on three occasions.