Tyson registered 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 129-113 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Tyson and Sam Merrill both gave the Cavaliers a much-needed spark off the bench during Wednesday's win, with the duo combining for 34 points. Tyson has logged at least 16 points in four of his last five games while operating in a reserve role, and over that span he has averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals over 25.4 minutes per game.