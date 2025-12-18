Tyson notched 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 loss to the Bulls.

Tyson moved back into the starting lineup at the expense of De'Andre Hunter, a move that yielded immediate results. While fantasy managers had been calling for this move for some time, it is now officially time to ensure Tyson is rostered in all formats. In 12 games over the past month, Tyson has flirted with top 50 value in standard leagues, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes per contest.