Tyson will start against the Nuggets on Friday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With Dean Wade (knee) unavailable, Tyson will get the starting nod against Denver. In 19 starts so far this season, the second-year swingman has averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.7 minutes per contest.