Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Suiting up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (illness) will play Thursday against the Timberwolves.
Tyson was added to the injury report as probable due to an illness, and he's now been cleared to take the court. He'll be in the running for a start Thursday with Dean Wade (knee) sidelined.
