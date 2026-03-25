Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nance (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Nance was previously considered questionable due to illness, but he's since been cleared to play. With Dean Wade (ankle) out, Nance could see some action Wednesday night.
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