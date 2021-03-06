The Cavaliers anticipate that Nance (finger) will be ready to play in their first game after the All-Star break March 12 at New Orleans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Nance has been sidelined since Feb. 6, when he exited the Cavs' blowout loss to the Bucks with what was later diagnosed as a fractured finger on his left hand. He underwent surgery two days later and has made rapid progress in his recovery, shedding the cast on his injured hand just over a week ago. He's since been cleared to take part in shooting workouts, and he plans to use the All-Star break to get his conditioning back in order and work his way into game shape following a month-long layoff. Assuming his surgically-repaired hand presents no issues when the Cavaliers reconvene for full-contact practice next week, Nance should be ready to rejoin the lineup against the Pelicans without any restrictions. Before getting hurt, Nance started in 18 of his 19 appearances and averaged 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes per game, but his playing time and production could take a hit in the second half with Kevin Love (calf) also believed to be close to a return from an extended absence.