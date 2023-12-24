Strus posted 26 points (9-22 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 win over Chicago.

Strus bombed away en route to a career-high 17 three-point attempts. No player has attempted more than 18 threes in a game this season, but Strus' firepower was needed Saturday with Darius Garland (jaw), Donovan Mitchell (illness), Evan Mobley (knee), and Caris LeVert (knee) all inactive. Notably, his middling efficiency aligns with his inability to self-create this season, as Strus is connecting on just 28.6 percent of his dribble jumpers.