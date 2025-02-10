Strus is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to right ankle soreness.
Strus was a late addition to the injury report, but the wing is considered day-to-day. If Strus is held out for Monday's game, the Cavaliers could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with Sam Merrill, De'Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson possibly getting more run.
