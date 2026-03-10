The Cavaliers recalled Strus from the G League's Cleveland Charge after he practiced with the affiliate Monday.

Strus has been sidelined all season while recovering from August surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, but he's expected to be cleared to play at some point within the next week, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The 29-year-old wing took a big step forward in his recovery process by practicing in the G League on Monday, and he may just need to get another session or two under his belt before the Cavaliers give him the green light to play. Whenever he's formally cleared to play, Strus will likely be operating with a significant minutes restriction.